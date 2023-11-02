Hyundai to offer free anti-theft upgrades for drivers in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend, the automaker Hyundai is offering a solution for car owners being targeted by thieves.

The company is teaming up with Chicago police to install a software fix.

A large tent was being constructed outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where Hyundai will install the anti-theft upgrade for free. CBS 2 has reported for months on thieves targeting security flaws in certain Hyundai and Kia models.

Chicago police data shows Hyundai thefts so far this year are up 31% compared to all of last year. More than 6,000 Hyundai vehicles were stolen in 2023, compared to about 4,700 last year and just 588 in 2021.

"We encourage all affected vehicle owners to get the software upgrade, either at a national clinic like this, or at their local Hyundai dealer," said David Vandelinde, Hyundai's vice president of after sales.

"We are really focused on what can we do to make Chicagoans safer and empower our residents, and that's what this weekend is really about," said Glen Brooks, of CPD's Office of Community Policing.

To get the free software update, Hyundai owners can head to Guaranteed Rate Field this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect the whole process to take about 30 minutes.