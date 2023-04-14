Watch CBS News
Local News

Robber shoots man in Hyde Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after police said a robber shot him in Hyde Park.

Just before 2 a.m., police said the man was walking down the street near 52nd Street and University Avenue when a man in a dark colored car pulled over. 

The offender stole the man's items and shot him in the chest. 

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with critical injuries.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.