Robber shoots man in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after police said a robber shot him in Hyde Park.

Just before 2 a.m., police said the man was walking down the street near 52nd Street and University Avenue when a man in a dark colored car pulled over.

The offender stole the man's items and shot him in the chest.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with critical injuries.