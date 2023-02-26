Hundreds participating in Hustle Chicago's stair climb fundraiser

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 1,500 people will climb 94 flights of stairs at 875 North Michigan Avenue. The building, formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

This isn't a normal step challenge. Those taking part in Hustle Chicago are raising money to help prevent lung disease and promote clean air.

The event is underway as groups will start climbing more than 1,600 stairs every 15 minutes.

The last group is expected to cross the finish line, around 2 p.m.