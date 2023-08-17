Hurricane Hilary on path toward Southern California

Hurricane Hilary moves toward California Hurricane Hilary intensifies as it heads toward Southern California 01:38

A storm headed in the direction of Southern California has been upgraded to a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory early Thursday morning. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the state after hitting Mexico.

The storm's remnants are likely to bring flooding rain as well as strong winds to some parts of California, including the Los Angeles Basin, The Weather Channel reports. Heavy rainfall is expected to impact the Southwestern U.S. starting Friday through early next week, "peaking on Sunday and Monday," according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane Hilary was located 530 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, with higher gusts. It is expected to continue moving in a west-northwest direction, the center said, with a turn toward the northwest expected Friday morning.

And with that, Hilary is now a hurricane. Note: the track forecast was not updated with this advisory. Curious on how to interpret this product? Check out this video from the National Hurricane Center: https://t.co/BXWc7dshIA pic.twitter.com/J9Pdya1NKX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023

The center of the hurricane will approach Mexico's Baja California Peninsula over the weekend, the hurricane center said, and "rapid strengthening is forecast." The storm is expected to grow into a "major" hurricane on Thursday.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to produce three to six inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the peninsula through Monday morning, with the possibility of flash flooding.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of western Mexico.