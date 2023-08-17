Hurricane Hilary on path toward Southern California
A storm headed in the direction of Southern California has been upgraded to a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory early Thursday morning. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the state after hitting Mexico.
The storm's remnants are likely to bring flooding rain as well as strong winds to some parts of California, including the Los Angeles Basin, The Weather Channel reports. Heavy rainfall is expected to impact the Southwestern U.S. starting Friday through early next week, "peaking on Sunday and Monday," according to the hurricane center.
Hurricane Hilary was located 530 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, with higher gusts. It is expected to continue moving in a west-northwest direction, the center said, with a turn toward the northwest expected Friday morning.
The center of the hurricane will approach Mexico's Baja California Peninsula over the weekend, the hurricane center said, and "rapid strengthening is forecast." The storm is expected to grow into a "major" hurricane on Thursday.
Forecasters said the storm is expected to produce three to six inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the peninsula through Monday morning, with the possibility of flash flooding.
Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of western Mexico.
