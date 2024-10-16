10 dogs evacuated from Florida hurricane taken in by Chicago area rescue

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- It's been a rough month for 10 dogs from Florida who were forced out by Hurricane Helene.

They then traveled more than 1,000 miles to a suburban Palatine rescue that took them in and now, they're looking for a new place to call home.

The spunky pups are full of so much energy, one might not suspect the ordeal they've been through.

"This one right here is Kappa," said. "He's about a 1-year-old husky mix."

The dogs were transferred from a large shelter in Florida after being displaced by Hurricane Helene. Their ages ranged from 2 months to 7 years old.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said they took in 24 Helene dogs. Out of those 24, Jennifer Riordan took in 10.

"Dogs don't have a voice and they don't have the ability to say 'I'm hungry. I'm hurt. I don't like where I'm at,'" Riordan said. "It's up to us to be their voices and be their advocates, and too many times, people overlook that."

Riordan runs Many Paws Global Rescue out of Baster & Beasley, her family's business in Palatine. She's provided a refuge for dogs displaced by disasters for the past five years. She said she's helped place 1,000 rescued dogs since 2018.

"People dump their dogs because one has a bum leg, one has allergies," Riordan said. "These are all things that can be fixed and people just don't have the time or effort and that bothers me. So we want to give them their chance at their happily every after."

Riordan gave 5-year-old Frankie his happily ever after.

Debbie Ploch adopted him nearly two weeks after he was rescued from Hurricane Helene. Her last dog died in March, so her husband surprised her.

"My husband, he's like, 'Meet me in the garage,'" Ploch said. "He came home and I was like, 'Oh no.' I'm like, 'I'm not gonna get a dog right now. I'm going to wait.' And this guy jumped out of the car and I was like, 'Uh oh.'"

Her heart melted and he's been at their home ever since. He said there's no way she could bring him back to the shelter.

"There's room to grow and there's room, there's gotta be room for other animals because if you don't make room for other animals in your heart, look at all these poor animals that are never going to have a home," Ploch said.

Many Paws Global Rescue said five more dogs will come to Baxter & Beasley on Thursday. They were rescued from Hurricane Milton.

The rescue is looking for foster homes for the dogs and needs dog food and other supplies for the puppies.

Dog food can be dropped off at Baxter and Beasley, located at 313 W. Colfax St. in Palatine. For more information, visit BaxterAndBeasley.com.