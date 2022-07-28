Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds take oath becoming U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony At Wrigley Field

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony
Hundreds become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 700 immigrants are becoming the newest citizens of the United States.

The naturalization ceremony is taking place at Wrigley field Thursday. It's the second ceremony held in the friendly confines.

The last ceremony was held a year ago.

Thursday's event is the largest naturalization ceremony in the northern district of Illinois.

People from 91 countries are taking the citizen's oath.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.