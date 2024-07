Humid day Monday with afternoon storms in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms chances are on the way this week in Chicago.

Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s with high humidity.

Storms are expected Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees starting on Tuesday.

Storms return to the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday.