20-year-old woman shot in the face during argument on West Side

A woman was shot in the face in Humboldt Park on Tuesday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman told police she got into an argument outside with another woman in the 1300 block of North Harding around 8:40 p.m.

During the argument, police said another person pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old on the side of her face.

The victim took herself to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Bullet holes were seen in the victim's car parked outside the emergency room.

No arrests have been made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.