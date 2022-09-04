Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due violent argument

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night.

Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.

After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

CFD also said there was a walk-in gunshot victim at Humboldt Park Health, who was also shot in that area. That victim was a 21-year-old man shot in the elbow. He was listed in good condition.

When CBS 2's Sabrina Franza arrived on the scene of the festival, it had already mostly cleared out. Our crew did speak with some people who were there who said a fight broke out between some adults who were at the festival.

Police took notice and started to evacuate the area, acting in an abundance of caution.

Some people said they realized what was happening because they heard the arguing. Others noticed when the act they had waited to hear play was not able to go on.

By all accounts it seems like everyone else got out safely. Everyone who spoke with CBS 2 said they were lookig forward to returning Sunday because Saturday's celebration was cut short.

Event organizers released a statement following the incident, which read in part:

"We will continue with the festival as planned on Sunday 09/04. We have gathered as an organization, with our security, community leaders, and groups trained in de-escalation/mediation to ensure today's festival goes on smoothly and safely. At 5pm we will have our protocol ceremony with our honored guests and political leaders to hold a community recognition of the proclamation of the Flags of Steel as Chicago historical landmarks, and we invite the media to come see our community for who we truly are. We have been resilient in the face of great obstacles. Through trials and tribulations this community always comes together to advance as a people, and these flags are a perfect symbol of this resiliency

The festival was planned to continue Sunday at noon.