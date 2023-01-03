Watch CBS News
Local News

2 CPD officers hurt in squad car crash in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a squad car crash Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said a squad car was headed west in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:10 a.m., with its lights activated, when it collided with a Chrysler van that was pulling out of a parking spot.

The squad car then crashed into a light pole.

Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt in the crash.

No citations have been issued as a result of the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.