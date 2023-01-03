2 CPD officers hurt in squad car crash in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a squad car crash Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said a squad car was headed west in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:10 a.m., with its lights activated, when it collided with a Chrysler van that was pulling out of a parking spot.
The squad car then crashed into a light pole.
Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt in the crash.
No citations have been issued as a result of the crash.
