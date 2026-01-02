Humboldt Park couple becomes Cook County's first marriage of 2026

Melissa Nunez and Elizabeth Branske became the first couple married by the Cook County Clerk in 2026 Friday morning.

The couple from Humboldt Park won the city's annual lottery to become the first married couple of the new year. The ceremony was officiated by Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon.

Along with the ceremony, the couple also got some special gifts donated by Chicago-area businesses, including a one-night stay at the Ritz Carlton, a basket of sparkling wines, wedding dance lessons and tickets to a comedy show.

The clerk's office said nearly 1,000 couples entered the lottery for the first wedding of the year, the highest number ever received in the 35 years the annual event has been conducted.