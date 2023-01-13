Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Humboldt Park stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with beating and stabbing a woman in the Humboldt Park neighborhood back in November.

Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Kostner Avenue on Wednesday.

He was identified as the person who, on Nov. 28, stabbed and battered a 29-year-old woman, in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Aguilar is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.