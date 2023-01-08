Human remains found in water near Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police recovered human remains from the water Sunday afternoon near Lake Shore Drive.

Around 12;15 p.m., officers responded to assist Marine Unit personnel after unidentified remains were found in the water, in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The Marine Unit was able to recover the victim's body from the water, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.