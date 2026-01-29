Watch CBS News
Human remains found in Chicago identified nearly 14 years later

By Elyssa Kaufman
Nearly 14 years later, a Chicago cold case has been resolved. 

Remains of an unidentified man were found under the I-94 overpass of Cicero Avenue on February 18, 2012. Fould play was not expected, according to Illinois State Police; however, it took until January 20, 2026 to get identified.

ISP said forensic genealogy testing and collaboration with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man's identity as 64-year-old Ronald M. Risher.

The exact cause and manner of death could not be determined due to decomposition; however ISP said exposure to cold was  a contributing factor in his death.  

