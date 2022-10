Howlin' at the Moon happening at Naper Settlement

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS)-- One of the spookiest festivals returns to Naperville.

Howlin' at the Moon is back for its second year at the Naper Settlement.

The 21 and older event features performers, live music, a food truck graveyard, a booze bar, and more.

Doors open tonight at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20.