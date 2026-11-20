The Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bears and Lions play twice a year as NFC North Rivals, and this season the Thanksgiving game will be their first matchup.

The Bears still have to face off against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field before the big holiday game, but star quarterback Caleb Williams will be back on the field. He is healthy and rested following Chicago's bye week, and the Bears are one of the NFC's top teams.

Winners of four in a row, the Bears (7-2) are part of a three-way tie for the top spot in the loaded NFC North heading into the season's eleventh week.

Williams got off to a fast start this year, passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's season-opening win at Carolina. He also rushed for 65 yards and two more TDs.

But Williams hurt his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of a rainy 9-3 loss to Minnesota in Week 2. He missed three games before returning on Oct. 18 at Atlanta, throwing for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win.

Williams said he feels good, but taking care of his hamstring is an ongoing process.

"You have to keep consistently doing rehab over and over again throughout the weeks to be able to just keep it strong and keep it up to date and make it stronger to get back to where it was, because it takes a while," he said.

Williams said the bye week provided an opportunity to reset mentally and physically.

After the home game, though, the Bears will head to Motor City to face the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.

CBS News Chicago will air special local pre-game coverage starting at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

How to watch the Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Time: 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field in Detroit

On TV: The game is airing live on CBS television stations. You can watch it on CBS Chicago or your local CBS station.

Online stream: The game will stream on Paramount+

Pre-game coverage: The CBS News Chicago Bears pre-game show airs at 10 a.m. CT