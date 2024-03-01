Early voting expands Monday in Chicago and Cook County suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, early voting in the March 19 primary election will expand in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

In addition to the two downtown sites that opened last month, early voting sites will open in all 50 wards in Chicago on Monday.

All 50 early voting sites in the wards will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays through March 18. They will also be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The two downtown sites – at 191 N. Clark St. and at 69 W. Washington St. – will be open the following hours:

February 15 - March 10

Weekdays: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

March 11 - March 18

Weekdays: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

A full list of Chicago's early voting sites and hours is available on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners' website.

In the Cook County suburbs, 53 early voting locations also will open on Monday. Early voting was already underway at the Cook County Clerk's office in downtown Chicago and at five suburban courthouses.

A full list of locations and hours is available on the Clerk's website.

If you're not yet registered to vote, you can also register before casting your ballot at all early voting sites in Chicago and the suburbs.