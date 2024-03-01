Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting expands Monday in Chicago and Cook County suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting expands in Cook County suburbs on Monday
Early voting expands in Cook County suburbs on Monday 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, early voting in the March 19 primary election will expand in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

In addition to the two downtown sites that opened last month, early voting sites will open in all 50 wards in Chicago on Monday.

All 50 early voting sites in the wards will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays through March 18. They will also be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The two downtown sites – at 191 N. Clark St. and at 69 W. Washington St. – will be open the following hours:

February 15 - March 10

  • Weekdays: 9:00am - 6:00pm
  • Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

March 11 - March 18

  • Weekdays: 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

A full list of Chicago's early voting sites and hours is available on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners' website.

In the Cook County suburbs, 53 early voting locations also will open on Monday. Early voting was already underway at the Cook County Clerk's office in downtown Chicago and at five suburban courthouses.

A full list of locations and hours is available on the Clerk's website.

If you're not yet registered to vote, you can also register before casting your ballot at all early voting sites in Chicago and the suburbs.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 4:31 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.