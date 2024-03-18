Here's when Illinois polls open and close for the 2024 primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 primary elections, and while the Democratic and Republican nominees are set in the race for president, there are lots of other offices to vote for during the hours when polls are open.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump became their respective party's presumptive nominees last week, after CBS News projected both candidates had secured enough delegates to win the primary.

President Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination after picking up wins last week in Washington, Georgia and Mississippi, CBS News projected.

Former President Trump called it a "great day of victory" after also winning in Washington, Georgia, and Mississippi last week, amassing the 1,125 delegates needed to clinch the Republican Party nomination.

With these wins, and the nominations settled, this will now be one of the longest general election campaigns in modern history.

Meantime, from Congress to local county offices, Illinois voters will have dozens of other races to vote in on Tuesday.

What time do Illinois polls open and close?

Polling places across Illinois open at 6 a.m. CT, and close at 7 p.m. CT. Anyone already in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.

Occasionally, due to voting equipment problems or other issues, some polling places are not able to open as scheduled at 6 a.m. If that prevents someone from voting at a polling place, election officials can ask a judge to order the polling location to stay open later than 7 p.m., to allow more time for voters who tried to vote in the morning to come back later to cast their ballots.

When will primary results start coming in?

In Chicago, results from the primary elections should start coming in within 10 to 15 minutes of the polls closing. Those results will be updated approximately every 15 minutes until the city gets close to 99% of voting precincts reporting their results.

The first batch of election results typically includes the vast majority of mail ballots that have been sent in, and results from early voting that began last month.

If polling places are forced to stay open late, that would also push back the release of some results.

The timing for results to come in this year is similar to recent elections in Illinois, including the 2020 presidential elections, and officials have said there is no reason to believe this year's elections will be any different.

In the Cook County suburbs, and most other counties across the state, officials generally start to release results within an hour or two after all polls are closed.

CBS News will not characterize or project the outcome of the race before the polls close at 7 p.m. Check here for the results.