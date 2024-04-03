Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow will the Chicago area get Wednesday?

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A spring-time wintry mix is moving into the Chicago area. 

According to the National Weather Service, areas north of I-80 and west of the Fox River can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for DeKalb and McHenry counties. The advisory will remain in effect until noon.    

31219087-4661-45b0-b8be-658ae9594d12.png

Chicago areas can expect under an inch of snow accumulation. The NWS reports areas near Chicago will experience mostly light, slushy coatings on roadways. 

Areas in Northwest Indiana can expect an inch of snow. 

A wintry mix lingers in the Chicago area until around 5 p.m.  

The record snowfall total of 9.4 inches fell on April 2 of 1975 and on April 5 of 1982, according to the National Weather Service. There have been three other days in April when more than 6 inches of snow were reported-- on April 1, 1970 with 8.2 inches, on April 6, 1938 with 9 inches, and on April 4, 1920 with 6.4 inches recorded. 

The normal amount of snowfall for April is 1.3 inches. 

The snowiest April ever reported was in 1938 when 13.6 inches of snow fell during the month. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 8:50 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.