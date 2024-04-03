How much snow will the Chicago area get Wednesday?

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A spring-time wintry mix is moving into the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, areas north of I-80 and west of the Fox River can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for DeKalb and McHenry counties. The advisory will remain in effect until noon.

Chicago areas can expect under an inch of snow accumulation. The NWS reports areas near Chicago will experience mostly light, slushy coatings on roadways.

Areas in Northwest Indiana can expect an inch of snow.

A wintry mix lingers in the Chicago area until around 5 p.m.

The record snowfall total of 9.4 inches fell on April 2 of 1975 and on April 5 of 1982, according to the National Weather Service. There have been three other days in April when more than 6 inches of snow were reported-- on April 1, 1970 with 8.2 inches, on April 6, 1938 with 9 inches, and on April 4, 1920 with 6.4 inches recorded.

The normal amount of snowfall for April is 1.3 inches.

The snowiest April ever reported was in 1938 when 13.6 inches of snow fell during the month.