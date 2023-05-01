Watch CBS News
9 people, 2 dogs escape house fire in Belmont Cragin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nine people and two dogs escaped a house fire in Belmont Cragin overnight. 

Flames were coming from the roof of the two-story house, located at 4827 W. Parker Ave.

CBS 2 was told the residents who safely made it out of the fire include three children and six adults. The two dogs are also safe. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 5:22 AM

