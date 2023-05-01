9 people, 2 dogs escape house fire in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nine people and two dogs escaped a house fire in Belmont Cragin overnight.
Flames were coming from the roof of the two-story house, located at 4827 W. Parker Ave.
CBS 2 was told the residents who safely made it out of the fire include three children and six adults. The two dogs are also safe.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.