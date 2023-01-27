Honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Holocaust Remembrance Day is being honored at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

The museum, located at 9603 Woods Drive in Skokie, is offering free admission Friday.

The international day of remembrance on January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. This annual day of commemoration honors the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust.

FREE admission today! Be inspired by #Upstanders fighting for social and human rights issues in our Take a Stand Center or visit our Karkomi Holocaust Exhibition to learn more about Holocaust history. https://t.co/qoRZ6dGW4d pic.twitter.com/7j4mqFCtCl — Illinois Holocaust Museum (@ihmec) January 27, 2023

Among the museum's exhibits are The Journey Back: A VR Experience and Survivors Stories Experience Holographic Theater experience. They are no additional cost, but tickets must be reserved.

Today, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marks 78 years since the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz. From 1940 – 1945, approximately 1.3 million prisoners were deported to Auschwitz and 1.1 million were murdered.

Listen as the late Eva Kor shares her memory of liberation. pic.twitter.com/iUuCrj5ODf — Illinois Holocaust Museum (@ihmec) January 27, 2023

Kelley Szany of the Illinois Holocaust Museum said this remembrance day comes at a time when Anti-Semitism is on the rise.

"We collectively as a society, both Jewish and non Jewish, need to come together and rally and let our leader know and our community members know that this type of hatred cannot stand today," Szany said.