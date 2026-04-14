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Honor Flight Chicago sending 109 veterans to Washington, D.C. for its 127th trip on Wednesday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Honor Flight Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation will take part in its 127th trip on Wednesday, sending 109 veterans to visit the National Memorials in Washington, D.C.

The all-expense-paid trip is meant to honor the veterans for their bravery and dedication to the country.  

Of the 109 veterans set to take flight, two served in the Korean War, and the other 107 served in the Vietnam War.

Honor Flight said that despite the partial shutdown, veterans will still be allowed to visit the Air Force, Marine Corps, WWII, Korean War, Lincoln, and Vietnam Veterans Memorials, as well as the Arlington National Cemetery.

They will take off from Midway Airport around 5:30 a.m.

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