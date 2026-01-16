Homewood-Flossmoor High School put on lockdown after gun brought to school; 1 in custody

Homewood-Flossmoor High School was put on hard lockdown Friday afternoon after a gun was brought to the school, officials said.An email from the school to parents and staff explained that at about 1:30 p.m., school officials got a report of a firearm on campus. The school was immediately put in hard lockdown as a response.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Norrell said police were called, and the firearm was turned over to them. The person who had brought the gun to the school was taken into custody, Norrell said in the letter.

There is no active threat.

Norrell said police from multiple surrounding departments were at the school as a safety precaution and remained there during a staggered dismissal starting at 3 p.m.

"We understand this situation may be stressful. Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we have confirmed information," Norrell wrote.

Flossmoor police said they were notified that a firearm and ammunition were found on the floor inside the school's south building. They said several students were interviewed after officers reviewed video footage, and then a suspect was taken into custody. Police did not release any further information about that suspect.

No one was injured at any point, according to police, and there is no additional threat to the students or community at large.