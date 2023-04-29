HomeToGo rates Wrigleyville third top trending destination in the U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the top destinations in the U.S. this year happens to be in Chicago.

Wrigleyville is the third top trending destination for 2023, according to data from HomeToGo.

"Perfect for baseball enthusiasts and travelers alike, (Wrigleyville) is home to the second oldest ballpark in the country where vacationers can catch a Chicago Cubs game," HomeToGo said in a news release. "With an abundance of well-known rooftop bars, fans can also enjoy the games from afar."

As Chicagoans can tell you, Wrigleyville is what one might call a sub-neighborhood of the larger Lakeview community.

Wrigley Field itself has stood at 1060 W. Addison St. since 1914, and has been home of the Cubs since 1916. In recent years, there has also been the option of going to Gallagher Way on the west side of Wrigley Field for Gameday – where you can lounge in the sun, drink local beer, or watch the game's highlights.

In addition to the sports bars and Wrigleyville Rooftops baseball clubs nearby, the famed concert venue Metro Chicago is just north of Wrigley Field. The boutiques and eateries of fashionable Southport Avenue and the Music Box Theatre are also a short walk away, and LGBTQ nightlife and community on the Northalsted strip can also be found just a quick jog to the east.

HomeToGo's overall top trending destination for 2023 is Cocoa Beach, Florida just south of Cape Canaveral. Gearhart, Oregon, near the resort town of Seaside comes in second.

Coming in fourth behind Wrigleyville is the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California, and fifth is Smyrna, Tennessee, outside Nashville.

Among other destinations within a reasonable drive of Chicago, Superior, Wisconsin – on Lake Superior and across the St. Louis River from Duluth, Minnesota – comes in ninth. Bay City, Michigan on the Saginaw River is No. 28; Copper Harbor, Michigan at the top of the Keewenaw Peninsula in the Upper Peninsula is No. 29; Ironwood, Michigan on the western edge of the U.P. is No. 31; and Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Lake Winnebago is No. 40.