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Man who owned "Home Alone" house at time of filming found dead days after child porn charges filed

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The man who owned the Winnetka house where "Home Alone" was filmed at the time the movie was made was found dead days after being charged with multiple felonies for child sex abuse materials.

John Abendshein, 79, of Lake Forest, was arrested on April 16 and charged with seven counts of possessing child sex abuse materials. Lake Forest police said multiple cyber tips led to an online account allegedly associated with Abendshein that was used in the possession, manufacture and distribution of child sex abuse material.

Abendshein wrote a memoir about owning the "Home Alone" house and how it changed his life.

Abendshein appeared in court to face charges last week and was released with conditions. The Lake County, Illinois, Coroner's Office said that on Wednesday evening, they were notified about a body found in the Lake Forest Open Lands: Derwen Mawr Nature Preserve by police.

The body was identified as Abendshein. His cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is scheduled for today.

The coroner's office and police said they believe this was an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

Further details were not available. A death investigation by Lake Forest police is ongoing. 

Please note: The video from this story is from an earlier report.

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