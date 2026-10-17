Parishioners at Holy Name Cathedral continue prayers for Pope Leo after being released from hospital

Pope Leo has returned to the Vatican after being discharged from a hospital in Rome on Saturday morning, four days after he underwent lung cancer surgery.

Parishioners at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago say they're relieved that the pontiff is out of surgery and will continue to pray for his quick recovery.

Video out of Rome Saturday morning shows Pope Leo waving to people as he walked out of the hospital, just four days after having the lower lobe of his right lung removed.

In an interview posted to Vatican News on social media, his surgeon said the pope "truly put his heart into his treatment" and could be fully recovered in about ten days.

Dr. Kalvin Lung with Northwestern Medicine shared his thoughts about the pope's road to recovery so far.

"This is the miracle of modern minimally invasive surgery, especially in the chest," he said.

Dr. Kalvin said it's likely the pontiff is experiencing some chest discomfort post-surgery.

"There's lots of nerves in that area, very sensitive, but the fact that we can do these small incisions and avoid having to spread the ribs or break the ribs or anything of that nature, we can certainly have a much faster recovery."

With the right physical therapy, including breathing exercises, Dr. Lung says Pope Leo could recover faster than expected.

"Hopefully it's just an upward trajectory, and he will be back to his regular paper duties, going back to tennis within, you know, two, three months of going back basically to where he was before surgery"

Gloria Mendoza, visiting from Los Angeles, was at holy name cathedral downtown. She said it was a spot she wanted to visit.

"This was definitely a spot I wanted to stop when we came to visit Chicago."

She says prayers can go a long way.

"I believe there's power in prayer, and everything you know is happening for a reason. I think just continuing to pray and be strong in our faith, despite any, you know, other opinions or controversies. I think that's all that really matters."

Another parishioner said he's hopeful seeing Pope Leo return to the Vatican so soon.

"The pope is, you know, a job for life, and he's only just taken up the role. So really hoping that he's able to make a speedy recovery and continue it in this position because I think he's done a phenomenal job so far," said Theron Mandeville.

As prayers continue to pour in for a speedy recovery, the Vatican says the pope will lead the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment on Sunday.

As for now, it appears the pope's previously planned November trip to South America is still on. The pontiff's surgeon says there is no clinical reason the pope should skip the trip.