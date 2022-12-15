'Holidaze' at Lincoln Park Zoo for adults starts Thursday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's something for for adults tonight at Lincoln Park Zoo.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is inviting folks out Thursday night to enjoy the holiday lights.

It's hosting "Holidaze" starting at 5:30 p.m. There's a pop-up bar with appetizers, ice carvings and DJs. You'll also get to stroll around the zoo to see the holiday lights and ride the carousel.

Head to the Lincoln Park Zoo website to get tickets. They start at $35.

Adults Night Out: Holidaze is one week away! Who is joining us on December 15? Tag your friends in the comments! pic.twitter.com/NtmA9p2jRx — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) December 8, 2022