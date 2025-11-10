Shoppers and tourists targeted by scammers on Magnificent Mile. How can you protect yourself

'Tis the season for tourists, and scams. With rip-off artists at work along the Magnificent Mile and in Streeterville, the Better Business Bureau explained how you can avoid becoming a target.

In just a few weeks, the Magnificent Mile will get busier than usual as the holiday shopping season ramps up and the sights and sounds of Chicago bring people from across the country.

Visitors are being encouraged to have fun, but stay vigilant.

"You've got to be careful. Everywhere you look, I mean, people trying to take advantage of you, so you have to make sure you understand what's going on," said Sean O'Connor, who was visiting Chicago from California.

A recent confrontation off the Mag Mile came after a Streeterville woman stopped who she believed to be scammer targeting tourists using the ball and cup game.

"They're essentially tricking people into thinking the odds are a lot much better than what they are," she said.

The woman said she watched a crew for weeks rip passersby off. Last week, she started telling folks to avoid this game with real money on the line.

"Just around the corner, there's a valet who actually thanked me for stepping in, and he said, 'Yeah, they scam people all the time,' and he actually reported that he's seen a lot of people get angry after losing their money," she said.

The Better Business Bureau warned that there are even more scams out there, especially during the holiday season, which just about everyone should keep their eyes opened for.

"Know that there's a criminal out there who's trying to take advantage of you in some way," BBB of Chicago president Steve Bernas said.

Bernas said people can fall victim to scams simply by walking in a crowd these days.

"They just can bump up to you, and have a machine in their pocket that can read your credit cards in your wallet or your purse," he said.

An RFID blocker to stop skimming devices is recommended to protect your credit cards. The BBB said it's a red flag if someone on the street won't accept cash.

"If somebody wants you to pay, not pay cash, and pay with a cash app, that's a sign that something's wrong. Run. Run away as fast as you can," Bernas said.

Often once you tap or send a small amount, it's changed to bigger payment.