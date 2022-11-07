Watch CBS News
Hogwarts coming to Mag Mile with 'Harry Potter: Magic at Play'

/ CBS Chicago

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" coming to Water Tower Place
"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" coming to Water Tower Place 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS)— Hogwarts is coming to Mag Mile with "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." 

Experience the magic at Water Tower Place this week for the interactive experience opening on Friday.

You'll get to follow Harry's journey to Hogwarts and see four different classrooms.

Tickets are around $40 for adults and $30 for kids. You can buy tickets here. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

