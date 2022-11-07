Hogwarts coming to Mag Mile with 'Harry Potter: Magic at Play'

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" coming to Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS)— Hogwarts is coming to Mag Mile with "Harry Potter: Magic at Play."

Experience the magic at Water Tower Place this week for the interactive experience opening on Friday.

You'll get to follow Harry's journey to Hogwarts and see four different classrooms.

Tickets are around $40 for adults and $30 for kids. You can buy tickets here.