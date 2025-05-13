Hoerner, Turner deliver run-scoring hits in 9th inning to rally Cubs past Marlins

Nico Hoerner had an RBI single and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double, all in the ninth inning, as the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer in the second and Connor Norby went deep in the seventh for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja knocked in a run with a ground out and Jesus Sanchez added an RBI single for Miami, which carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago's comeback started when Hoerner hit a line drive to center that cut the deficit to one run. Two pitches later, pinch-hitter Turner doubled into the left field corner, scoring Vidal Bruján and Hoerner.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly each had two hits for Chicago. Crow-Armstrong hit his 11th homer in the third inning.

Chris Flexen (1-0) allowed one hit over the final two innings and earned his first victory.

Miami's Jesus Tinoco (2-1) blew the save opportunity, allowing two hits, three runs — two earned — and a walk while recording just one out in the ninth.

Key moment

Turner's line-drive two-RBI double into left field for the walk-off win.

Key stat

The Cubs struggled with runners in scoring position before taking advantage in the ninth inning. Chicago was 0 for 4 in the first eight innings, but 2 for 2 with runners on second or third in the ninth.

Up next

The Marlins will send LHP Ryan Weather (0-0) against Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (2-2, 4.53) in the series final on Wednesday night.