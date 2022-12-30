Hit-and-run driver injures man in wheelchair, kills man pushing him on South Ashland Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men – one of them in in a wheelchair – were hit by a car on Ashland Avenue in the South Side's Brainerd community Thursday evening.

One of the victims did not survive.

At 6:23 p.m., a man of an unspecified age was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street at Ashland Avenue near 94th Street, when a white 2007 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle headed north on Ashland Avenue hit them both.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The man who had been pushing him was pronounced dead on the scene.

A crime scene was also set up at 89th Street and Ashland Avenue, where the body of the man who was killed was also spotted. It was unclear how the body ended up there.

The driver who hit the men did not stop and was not in custody Thursday night.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.