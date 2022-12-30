Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run driver injures man in wheelchair, kills man pushing him on South Ashland Avenue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men – one of them in in a wheelchair – were hit by a car on Ashland Avenue in the South Side's Brainerd community Thursday evening.

One of the victims did not survive.

At 6:23 p.m., a man of an unspecified age was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street at Ashland Avenue near 94th Street, when a white 2007 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle headed north on Ashland Avenue hit them both.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The man who had been pushing him was pronounced dead on the scene.

A crime scene was also set up at 89th Street and Ashland Avenue, where the body of the man who was killed was also spotted. It was unclear how the body ended up there.

The driver who hit the men did not stop and was not in custody Thursday night.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.