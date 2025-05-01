Mother pleads for driver to surrender after hit-and-run killed woman in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

On Sunday, a Chicago mother received her daughter was hit and the driver took off — and she spent several days at her daughter's bedside, only for the young woman to die.

Now, the mother is hoping Chicago Police can find the person who ripped her family apart.

"I was numb, because I couldn't believe it," said Nicole Mays, who remains in disbelief about her daughter, Kaisha Mays. "For them to just leave her, and don't even stop, you know what I mean? Just hit her, and don't even — oh my God."

Someone hit Kaisha Mays, 28, as she tried crossing at 69th Street and Ashland Avenue in Englewood just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The detectives, they said that when they looked at the cameras, they said it was a full speed, because they knocked her out of her shoes," said Nicole Mays.

"I just don't know what would possess a person in their right state of mind to hit a person — an innocent victim walking across the street," added Kaisha's aunt, Jennifer Mays.

Emergency crews rushed Kaisha to the hospital. By the time family arrived, she was breathing, but not alert.

"We just constantly stayed by her beside," said Jennifer Mays.

The family held out hope, and prayed Kaisha would pull through. She fought hard, but on Wednesday morning, Kaisha passed away.

"She never lived all her full life," said Jennifer Mays. "We shouldn't be burying her. She should bury one of us."

As the family grieved, they hoped an image put out by in a Chicago Police community alert could help. The image shows a white or silver four-door sport-utility vehicle — the actual vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

The images were captured from city POD cameras that morning.

"Every night that they sleep, it should bother them as they lay in their bed and they toss and they turn," said Jennifer Mays.

The image of the SUV, which has no license plate and a temporary paper tag in the upper-left corner of the rear window, are all detectives have to go on at the moment.

The family is speaking, hoping the driver can see the pain caused and understand the void in their hearts.

"I say have a conscience, turn yourself in — please," said Nicole Mays. "You don't know what you took from me."

Kaisha Mays worked at FedEx, and did not have any children.

Police are asking the public to check any home surveillance they may have captured showing the SUV racing through the neighborhood. They also want to know if anyone spotted an SUV with severe front damage this week.

If you have any information about or video of this hit-and-run, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. You can also submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com using reference number JH15431.