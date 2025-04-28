Watch CBS News
Woman seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago police are searching for the driver who seriously injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Englewood.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 6900 block of South Ashland Ave. shortly after 1:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white or silver four-door SUV.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene. Police said the woman had "catastrophic injures" and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The car is described as a white or silver four-door SUV with a possible missing license plate and a temporary right paper plate in the upper left corner of the rear window.

If you have any information about or video of this hit-and-run, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. You can also submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com using reference number JH15431.

