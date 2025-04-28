Woman seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Woman seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Woman seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for the driver who seriously injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Englewood.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 6900 block of South Ashland Ave. shortly after 1:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white or silver four-door SUV.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene. Police said the woman had "catastrophic injures" and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The car is described as a white or silver four-door SUV with a possible missing license plate and a temporary right paper plate in the upper left corner of the rear window.

If you have any information about or video of this hit-and-run, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. You can also submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com using reference number JH15431.