Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek driver in hit-and-run in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

Police seek driver in Little Village hit-and-run
Police seek driver in Little Village hit-and-run 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously injured a person last week.

Chicago police say a driver in a red pick-up truck hit a person who was walking in Little Village last Sunday.

It happened near 26th and Drake Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver didn't stop or call 911.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCrew.

It has tinted windows and damage on the front driver-side fender.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Chicago police.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.