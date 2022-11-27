Police seek driver in hit-and-run in Little Village

Police seek driver in Little Village hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously injured a person last week.

Chicago police say a driver in a red pick-up truck hit a person who was walking in Little Village last Sunday.

It happened near 26th and Drake Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver didn't stop or call 911.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCrew.

It has tinted windows and damage on the front driver-side fender.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Chicago police.