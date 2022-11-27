Police seek driver in hit-and-run in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously injured a person last week.
Chicago police say a driver in a red pick-up truck hit a person who was walking in Little Village last Sunday.
It happened near 26th and Drake Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.
The driver didn't stop or call 911.
The vehicle police are looking for is a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCrew.
It has tinted windows and damage on the front driver-side fender.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Chicago police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.