Hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on I-90 leaves man in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash on I-90 Tuesday night. 

Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist was merging into traffic at Cumberland Avenue, around 10;45 p.m., when he was sideswiped by another vehicle. 

Police said when the motorcyclist was ejected, the other car did not stop and fled the scene. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe the offending vehicle may have been a Toyota Camry.  Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 8:42 AM

