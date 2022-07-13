Hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on I-90 leaves man in serious condition
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash on I-90 Tuesday night.
Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist was merging into traffic at Cumberland Avenue, around 10;45 p.m., when he was sideswiped by another vehicle.
Police said when the motorcyclist was ejected, the other car did not stop and fled the scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the offending vehicle may have been a Toyota Camry. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.