Woman critically injured after possible hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

A woman was critically injured after a possible hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 3900 block of West 5th Avenue just before 1:40 a.m. and found a 40-year-old woman in the street.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Major Accident detectives are investigating and believe this may have been a hit-and-run crash.

No arrests have been made.