A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a father of four dead on Chicago's Southwest Side back in May.

Chicago police said Jan Rolon Valentin, 26, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

On May 12, police said the victim, identified as 53-year-old Enrique Nieto, was on the street near the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by an orange Honda Pilot just before 11:15 p.m.

The car fled the scene. Surveillance video from different angles captured the moments leading up to the horrific incident.

Nieto was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family confirmed he was a construction worker and the father of four children

In May, CBS News Chicago spoke to the victim's nephew, Cesar Nieto, who said he brought his uncle a spare tire before the crash. At one point, he got into his own car parked behind Enrique's to turn on the headlights for more light.

Cesar said Enrique was changing the tire when he was hit by the orange car and dragged nearly 30 feet.

"It was like a blur," he said.

Valentin is expected in court on a Thursday for a detention hearing.