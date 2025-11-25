Power outage "quickly resolved" at Hines VA Hospital, but some patient appointments rescheduled

A partial power outage on Tuesday morning at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago's western suburbs prompted staff to reschedule some patient appointments, but officials said most veterans were able to receive care.

The outage left digital health records and non-emergency power temporarily unavailable, but was quickly resolved, the hospital said in a statement on Facebook.

"While a limited number of patient appointments were rescheduled, most #Veterans were still able to receive care thanks to our contingency plans," hospital officials said.

ComEd the partial power outage started around 5:30 a.m., affecting the east side of the hospital and the intensive care unit.

Power was restored around 11:30 a.m.

ComEd said the cause of the power outage has not yet been determined.