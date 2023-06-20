Highwood hosts U.S. Bocce National Championships

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The North Shore is drawing athletes from all over the country for a big national competition this week.

You may have played the game in a backyard or maybe a bar, but this is next-level stuff.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan takes us inside the Highwood Bocce Club.

A finer court – you'd find only in Italy, but there's no better bocce competition in the U.S. than here in Highwood.

"We are at the United States Bocce Federation National Championships."

Navina Bernardi is not someone you'd want to challenge to a backyard game.

"You have bocce, right? Get the big ball close to the little ball. And let's call bocce like checkers, okay? And then you have chess, and then you have our game, Punto Raffa Volo. So it's a little more strategy. A lot more rules," Bernardi said.

"Everyone's playing to win, right? This is the highest level of competition in the U.S., for sure," she said.

The high-level competition attracts high-energy fans. Ameriga Loacker practically lives at the Highwood Bocce Club.

"It's like my second home. We started as a small club. We have over 750 members now."

Highwood has become a hub for bocce. The club has now hosted the national championships four times.

"For 50 plus years, there's been people playing bocce on these grounds. This is like the Taj Mahal of bocce clubs, and they can't believe what amazing courts we have and what an amazing facility we have," said Tom Holleman, President of the Highwood Bocce Club.

All week long, Highwood will host five national championship events.

"It's a game of strategy and of intense skill as well," Holleman said.

Even when pros miss the mark, fans know talent when they see it. These players are as good as anyone can be at bocce.

"No. I'm not good. That's for sure," laughed Loacker.

The competition at the Highwood Bocce Club runs through Saturday and is open to the public.