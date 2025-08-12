"Swan-derful" rescue reported along Route 41 in Highland Park, Illinois

Highland Park officials reported a "swan-derful" rescue along Route 41 on Monday.

According to the city, the north suburban officers responded to a call for two swans blocking a lane of traffic during the morning commute.

The Highland Park Police Department safely removed the swans from the roadway and returned them to their owner. It is not clear where the swans escaped from, and the owner has not been identified.

In photos shared by the city, responding officer Mendoza is seen carrying a swan on the roadway.

The city credits the officer and a caller with keeping the "beautiful birds safe."