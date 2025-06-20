Watch CBS News
Highland Park police shoot, kill man armed with knife during well-being check

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police in Highland Park, Illinois, shot and killed a man they said was armed with a knife during a well-being check early Friday morning. 

According to Highland Park officials, officers conducted a well-being check of a man in the roadway in the 900 block of Half Day Road just before 5 a.m.

Police said the man "quickly charged at officers with a knife," prompting officers to fire shots. 

The Highland Park Fire Department arrived minutes later and tried to help stabilize the man. Officials said life-saving measures were not successful, and the man died on the scene. 

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation.  

The area will remain closed between Western and Compton avenues for the ongoing police investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

