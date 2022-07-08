Highland Park parade massacre suspect purchased total of five weapons, began buys just after getting FOID

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators continue to dig into the guns purchased by Highland Park July 4th parade massacre suspect Bobby Crimo III.

As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Friday, we now know exactly when the assault rifles prosecutors said he used were purchased.

Authorities said once the suspect got his Firearm Owners Identification card, it didn't take him long to get his weapons.

The FOID card gave the suspect in the mass shooting the legal right to buy guns came in January 2020.

Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators it was just one month later, in February of that year, that he purchased the assault rifle used to take innocent lives during the 4th of July parade this past Monday.

On June 9, 2020, he bought a second assault rifle. Investigators found one of them in the back of the suspect's car when he was captured.

On July 18, 2020, he bought a gun. On July 31, 2020, he bought another one. September 20, 2021 was his last purchase - a total of five weapons.

Judging by his music and social media, Investigators know the suspect has an affinity for guns - and he didn't just frequent one local gun store. He made the purchases at two stores.

Investigators are now focusing their attention on those locations.

At this point, investigators are not releasing the addresses of the stores where the guns were bought. They point out they were legal purchases.