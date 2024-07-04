Highland Park to host July 4th parade for first time since mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Thursday marks two years since the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park's 4th of July parade. It will be the first time the northern suburb has fully hosted the parade since the tragedy.

City leaders said meticulous planning went into this day, providing space for both remembrance and family traditions. They said the community is encouraged to focus on their love for their city.

The day will begin with a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m., where the mayor and the city's poet laureate will speak.

The Independence Day parade, with a new route through downtown near Laurel Avenue and First Street will follow at 1 p.m., and the day will end with what Highland Park is calling "Fourth Fest," a celebration for families at Sunset Woods Park at 1:30 p.m.

The parade route will be slightly different than 2022, bypassing where the shooting happened.

City leaders said they took into consideration feedback from victims, neighbors, and businesses when planning how to mark this day.

The theme this year is "Sweet Home Highland Park."

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the city has been using a "trauma- informed" approach to planning this day. She said many conversations were inspired by the children in the community.

"In the aftermath of July 4th, 2022, one of the third graders who came through city hall asked me, 'Do we ever get to celebrate the 4th of July again?' and I said 'absolutely.' So today is the first step," Rotering said. "We're trying to provide opportunities; discrete opportunities for people to be heard, to be supported, to be recognized, and also to help this community not be defined by this tragedy, but to lean into the resiliency of the community."

On Wednesday, the mother of the youngest shooting survivor, Cooper Roberts, shared an update on his health journey. The 10-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down in the 2022 shooting. His twin brother was also hurt.

"730 days since he was able to run and chase his brother in the backyard, climb playground equipment at school or at the park, play on his soccer team, run the bases at the ballpark, or jump on his bed or my living room couches, or play at a trampoline park," Keely Roberts said. "Physically, you are left with a permanent reminders that you are not physically the same person that you were before."

Keely Roberts said her family will likely never attend the Highland Park parade again.

Last week, the accused shooter, Robert Crimo III, rejected a plea deal on murder charges, which came as a surprise to many victims and survivors.

He is expected to go to trial in February of next year

Meantime, the city said security measures are in place ahead of the remembrance ceremony and the day's 4th of July festivities. That includes metal detectors and bag checks.