Highland Park, Illinois police investigate threatening antisemitic letter

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Hazmat team on scene in Highland Park, Illinois
Hazmat team on scene in Highland Park, Illinois 00:14

Police in Highland Park, Illinois were investigating a threatening antisemitic letter that was sent to a residence in the north suburb and reported Sunday evening.

The City of Highland Park said the letter was sent through the U.S. Postal Service to a house in the 900 block of Marion Avenue, near Green Bay Road. The home is located just north of the Chicago Botanic Garden on the other side of the Lake-Cook County line in Glencoe.

Hazardous materials crews were spotted at the scene testing the letter for dangerous materials, and it was deemed to be nontoxic, the city said.

"The City strongly condemns antisemitism," the City of Highland Park said in a news release "Our Jewish community deserves to live free from fear of violence, and Highland Park police will continue to partner with regional, state, and federal law enforcement to monitor antisemitic and other hate-motivated activity."

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering also issued a statement that read in part: "We are living through a time when antisemitism is rising—not only across the world, but here at home. That reality is painful and for many in our community, it is personal. We understand the fear, the hurt, and the anger that such acts provoke. We also understand the pride and strength that come from standing firm in who we are, and in what we believe."

Anyone who spots concerning activity in Highland Park is asked to call the public safety non-emergency line at 847-432-7730, or 911 in the event of an emergency.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

