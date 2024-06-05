2 people found dead after house fire in north Chicago suburb of Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were found dead after a house fire in north suburban Highland Park Wednesday morning.

Highland Park officials said multiple fire departments responded to reports of flames coming from the roof of the house in the 1700 block of Park Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters found two people dead in the house.

The victims have not been identified.

Park Avenue was closed between Ridge Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.