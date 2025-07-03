Highland Park to host day of remembrance, second parade since mass shooting

Friday marks three years since the deadly shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade that left seven people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The city will host a day of remembrance honoring the victims as the residents continue to move forward since the tragedy.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at The Moraine at 1202 Park Ave. W.

The program will include a candlelighting ceremony and music. Attendees will also be able to contribute to the creation of a mosaic in tribute to the victims.

Plans also include a parade that will kick off at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending the event will have to register.

In February, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced that the parade would return for the second year following the shooting. She said the goal was to "bring back the celebration of the holiday."

"It's important as we continue on our journey together to try to heal, move forward, that we continue to bring these special times for our community to come together," she said.

A memorial in the Rose Garden across from Highland Park City Hall remains open to the public.