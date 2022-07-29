Watch CBS News
Highland Park businesses affected by July 4th mass shooting to receive federal relief

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Small businesses that lost money because of the deadly Highland Park Parade shooting on July Fourth are getting some help.

Governor JB Pritzker's request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration was granted.  Highland Park is in Lake County.

The disaster declaration is for Lake, Cook and McHenry counties in Illinois as well as for Kenosha County, Wisconsin, which shares a border with Lake County.

It means small businesses, agricultural co-ops, and non-profit organizations can get low-interest loans. Qualified companies can apply on the U.S. Small Business Administration's website.  

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

