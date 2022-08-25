Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said.

Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.

St. John Police called Highland Police around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, after a St. John resident saw the threatening message on Facebook, according to Highland Police.

"The post made by the suspect stated that he was doing a community safety experiment and that at a particular time on Wednesday August 24th, a mass murder will happen at the particular Highland business," Highland Police said in a press release.

Police went to Ackerman's home, and took him in for questioning within an hour of being notified of the threat.

Ackerman told police he made the post "because he wanted to conduct a public safety experiment to witness whether law enforcement would engage or not," according to Highland Police.

"He not only had the opportunity to witness law enforcement's teamwork and quick response, but now he will also have the opportunity to observe the court system at work," Highland Police said.

Ackerman has been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor intimidation, and is being held at the Lake County Jail.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.