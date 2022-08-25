Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said.

Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.

St. John Police called Highland Police around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, after a St. John resident saw the threatening message on Facebook, according to Highland Police.

"The post made by the suspect stated that he was doing a community safety experiment and that at a particular time on Wednesday August 24th, a mass murder will happen at the particular Highland business," Highland Police said in a press release.

Police went to Ackerman's home, and took him in for questioning within an hour of being notified of the threat.

Ackerman told police he made the post "because he wanted to conduct a public safety experiment to witness whether law enforcement would engage or not," according to Highland Police.

"He not only had the opportunity to witness law enforcement's teamwork and quick response, but now he will also have the opportunity to observe the court system at work," Highland Police said.

Ackerman has been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor intimidation, and is being held at the Lake County Jail.