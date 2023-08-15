Chicago First Alert Weather: High waves remain for afternoon, early evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beach hazards statement remains in effect through this evening as high waves and dangerous rip currents are present.

Stubborn clouds and sprinkles will finally depart as skies clear tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Some patchy fog is possible, but finally, the winds are expected to relax.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant. The next round of rain arrives Thursday with our next front. Rain is favoring the morning rush.

The area will be heating up this weekend for the Air and Water Show!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG. LOW 60.

WEDNESDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 83.

THURSDAY: A WET START. EMBEDDED THUNDER AT TIMES. HIGH 81.

