Chicago First Alert Weather: High waves expected tonight

Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe threat this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy, northeast wind flow increases the rest of the day on Friday.

This will build high waves and create dangerous rip currents tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. A beach hazard statement is up for 7 p.m. this evening until tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, with some isolated thunderstorms.

Strong to severe storms may form on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area at a level 2 out of 5.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 68.

SATURDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: SEVERE THREAT. HIGH 87.

